Senior Kurdistan leaders extend wishes to Muslims on eve of Eid al-Adha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdistan Region leaders on Saturday extended their warm wishes to Muslims in the autonomous Kurdish region and abroad who are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday.
In a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Presidency website, President Nechirvan Barzani sent “warm congratulations” to families of the martyrs and the Peshmerga heroes as well as the pilgrims from Kurdistan and around the world who traveled to Mecca.
“The people of Kurdistan, with all their religious and national components, have always taken all their festivals and occasions as an opportunity to emphasize coexistence, tolerance, and harmony which reflects the culture and values in Kurdistan,” he said in the statement.
“I hope that this holiday, feasts, and upcoming events will inspire the deepening, consolidation and protection of this heritage and these human values, and an incentive to further strengthen unity and joint action for a better future for all of us.”
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his congratulations to those celebrating the religious holiday.
“Happy Eid to Muslims celebrating in Kurdistan, Iraq and across the world,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page.
PM Barzani noted that stability could only be returned to the Middle East “through dialogue and peaceful means.”
“At home, may we continue to work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Kurdistan.”
Happy Eid to Muslims celebrating in Kurdistan, Iraq and across the world. Only through dialogue & peaceful means can we return stability to the Middle East and resolve global conflicts. At home, may we continue to work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Kurdistan- mb.— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) August 10, 2019
Elsewhere, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani sent a congratulatory message to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world.
“We congratulate the families of the martyrs who have protected the freedom and dignity of our country with the blood of the dear ones,” the Kurdish leader said in a statement on his official website.
“We also congratulate all the Peshmerga heroes, and we applaud the Asayish [security] forces and police who bear the protection of the security and stability of the citizens.”
Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, called Hajj—a mandatory duty for Muslims who have the physical and financial means to carry out at least once in their lifetime.
The religious holiday is the second of two Islamic celebrations, the first one being Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.
Sitemap | Terms and Conditions | About us | Contact Us | Work For Us