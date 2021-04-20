KRG facilitates foreign, domestic investment in all sectors, PM Barzani tells European diplomats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region helps investors who want to do business in the region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told European diplomats during a meeting in the capital Erbil on Tuesday, according to a statement.

In a meeting with consul generals from European Union member states, Barzani discussed the current state of affairs in the Kurdistan Region and relations with Baghdad as well as those with European Union member states.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) provides “foreign and domestic investors” with necessary assistance in order to encourage investment in all the sectors, the prime minister told the diplomats, according to a press release from his office.

The premier “reiterated” the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to the 2021 budget law, asking the federal government of Iraq to undertake its obligations as well. Baghdad has not released any financial entitlement of the Region “in the past 10 months,” according to the statement.

Barzani said he hoped that the budget passing would be a “good beginning” for solving the outstanding issues between the two governments, including the status of disputed territories.

He further discussed his cabinet’s reform program, aimed at “reorganizing and diversifying sources of revenue, cutting unnecessary spending, and promoting transparency and prevention of public treasure misuse,” according to the statement.