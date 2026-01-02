Haji Omaran Records Highest Snowfall Across Kurdistan Region in Past 24 Hours

Haji Omaran recorded fifty-three centimeters of snow in the past twenty-four hours, the highest in the Kurdistan Region, as cold weather and partial cloud cover persist, according to meteorology officials.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Snow blanketed Kurdistan’s mountainous districts overnight, turning Haji Omaran into the region’s most heavily affected area, as official data confirmed intense snowfall amid ongoing winter conditions.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region released updated snowfall data for the past twenty-four hours, confirming that Haji Omaran recorded the highest accumulation at fifty-three centimeters.

Several other mountainous districts across northern Kurdistan also experienced intense snowfall. Mergasor, a mountainous district northeast of Erbil near the Iranian border, recorded 50 centimeters. Kani Masi, located in Duhok Governorate near the Turkish border, received 45 centimeters, while Choman, another highland district in Erbil Governorate, recorded 40 centimeters.

Snowfall totals were slightly lower in other areas, including Basne (35 cm), a village in the Soran Administration; Bamarnê (25 cm), located in northern Duhok Governorate; and Sêseng (24 cm), a mountainous area near the Turkish border.

The district of Amedi (Amadiya), a historic mountain town in Duhok Governorate, recorded 20 centimeters, while Batufa, near the city of Zakho, received 15 centimeters.

Additional locations reported lighter snowfall, including Sidakan (14 cm), a border subdistrict northeast of Erbil; Mangish (14 cm), a town east of Duhok; Dinarta (11 cm), south of Amedi; Deralok (9 cm), near Zakho; Hero subdistrict (8 cm), in the Soran Administration; Zawita (8 cm), a mountainous tourist area in Duhok; Shiladze (5 cm), near the Turkish border; Halsho (5 cm), in northern Duhok; and Rawanduz (3 cm), a well-known mountain city northeast of Erbil.

The directorate also issued a weather forecast for Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, indicating that early morning hours may witness fog formation in some areas. However, the overall conditions are expected to range from partly cloudy to cloudy across the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier forecasts issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology had warned of a broad wave of snow and rain sweeping the Kurdistan Region through the turn of the new year, particularly affecting border and high-altitude areas.

Those forecasts identified the Duhok Governorate borders, the Zakho Administration, the districts of Mergasor and Amedi, parts of the Soran and Raparin administrations, and Mount Safin in Erbil Governorate as key zones for snowfall. The directorate also cautioned that falling temperatures, overcast skies, and mixed precipitation would persist, with rain occasionally turning to sleet during nighttime hours.

The newly released snowfall figures confirm that these warnings materialized most strongly in northern and mountainous districts, with Haji Omaran and surrounding areas experiencing the heaviest accumulation.

As winter conditions continue to shape daily life across Kurdistan, authorities urge residents in mountainous areas to remain cautious, with cold weather, fog, and lingering snowfall expected to influence travel and visibility.