Kurdistan celebrates "14 hours" of sports day with 47 activities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region on Saturday celebrated for the second time the Kurdistan Sports Day organized by the Erbil Marathon for Sports and Peace.

The first Kurdistan Sports Day was launched in 2019 but was suspended last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Day has become a popular event, with participation from various groups in the country, especially sports enthusiasts of all kinds.

Although it was not officially approved by the Kurdistan Parliament, the Kurdistan Sports Day organization launched the initiative in an effort to encourage more people to get involved with sport.

Throughout the day on Saturday, dozens of activities were held in different cities and towns in the region, under the media sponsorship of Kurdistan 24 TV channel.

Twenty sporting events and 27 activities are set to be held in eight cities and towns, in 21 specific locations, and the activities will last for 14 hours.

Activities include marathon, cycling, tennis, swimming, rugby, hockey, basketball for the disabled, kickboxing, karate, bowling, billiards, ping-pong.

One participant told Kurdistan 24 that she urges all girls to participate in the occasion, especially cycling.

On Friday, Sulaimani city held its first international marathon, with the participation of 500 people.

Sports Day is celebrated in many countries throughout the year. In India it is celebrated on August 29, in Iran on October 17, and on October 10 in Japan and Malaysia. Qatar holds its annual sports day on the second Tuesday of February.

The Kurdistan Sports Day organization hopes that May 29 will be dedicated to sports in Kurdistan every year and considered a national day.