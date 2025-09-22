Egypt Wins Women’s Minifootball World Cup Final in Erbil

The final match capped off a groundbreaking tournament, marking the first time the Women’s Minifootball World Cup was hosted in Erbil. Six teams representing different continents took part, including Brazil, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Lebanon, and a team representing the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the Women’s Minifootball World Cup final on Monday at Handren Stadium in Erbil, where Egypt defeated Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the championship trophy.

The final match capped off a groundbreaking tournament, marking the first time the Women’s Minifootball World Cup was hosted in Erbil. Six teams representing different continents took part, including Brazil, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Lebanon, and a team representing the Kurdistan Region.

In the semi-finals, Egypt eliminated the Kurdistan Region squad, while Brazil beat Lebanon to secure their place in the title match. The final between Egypt and Brazil attracted a lively crowd, highlighting both the region’s growing enthusiasm for women’s sports and the international appeal of the event.

Muhammad Dosari, head of the International Minifootball Federation, praised the success of the tournament and the warm reception provided by the host city.

“I am confident the Women’s Minifootball World Cup was held very successfully in Erbil. The peace and stability of the region were key factors in bringing the tournament to the Kurdistan Region,” Dosari said.

A Milestone for the Kurdistan Region

The hosting of the Women’s Minifootball World Cup is being seen as a milestone for the Kurdistan Region, which has in recent years sought to present itself as a hub for international cultural and sporting events. Erbil, often referred to as one of the Middle East’s safest cities, has previously hosted international football friendlies, cultural festivals, and youth sports tournaments, but this marks the first time it welcomed a global competition of this scale in women’s sports.

The tournament also reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and empower women in public life, with sports viewed as a vital space for visibility and participation. Women’s football, in particular, has seen increasing support across the region, with grassroots initiatives and school-level programs encouraging more young girls to take part in the game.

Regional and Global Recognition

By successfully hosting the event, the Kurdistan Region showcased its ability to organize international competitions and provide a secure environment for athletes and fans alike. Analysts note that such events not only strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s global image but also contribute to its tourism and economy by attracting visitors and international attention.

For many in Erbil, the Women’s Minifootball World Cup was more than a sporting competition — it was a symbol of the region’s resilience and aspirations for greater global integration.