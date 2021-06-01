PM Barzani, Sadrist delegation reiterate need for transparent Iraqi election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting in Erbil on Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and a Sadrist delegation reiterated the need for transparency in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

A delegation from the Sadr Movement led by Dr. Nasar al-Rubaye arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital on Tuesday, where they met with a number of party officials from the Kurdistan Region, focusing on the latest political developments in Iraq.

In their meeting with the premier, the two sides reiterated on holding a “transparent elections that guarantee the rights and will of all the components in the country,” a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The two sides also stressed the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil on the basis of the federal constitution, and respect for “balance and genuine participation in governance and decision making in a federal and democratic Iraq,” the statement said.

The movement, represented by the Sairoon bloc in Iraqi Council of Representatives, is the largest political entity and was the kingmaker in the formation of the Iraqi government following the 2018 election.