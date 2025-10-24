Amedspor’s New President Reaffirms Commitment to Kurdish Identity

Amedspor's newly elected president Nahît Eren reaffirmed the club will continue using Kurdish script on its jerseys and aims to reach Turkey's Super League. The announcement follows previous disciplinary measures against the club for its Kurdish identity.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The newly elected president of Amedspor, Nahit Eren, reaffirmed the club’s commitment to using Kurdish writing on its jerseys and declared that the team’s main goal is to advance to the Turkish Super League and remain there permanently.

Eren made the remarks during a joint press conference held with the club’s new coach, Sinan Kaloglu, days after assuming his position as Amedspor president on October 18. The conference outlined the club’s priorities and vision for the new season, which began with the signing of Kaloglu on October 9.

“Our goal is clear — we want to finish first in Trendyol League 1 and move up to the Super League,” said Eren. “Amedspor deserves to compete and stay in the top tier of Turkish football.”

Addressing the issue of disciplinary measures reportedly imposed due to the use of Kurdish script on Amedspor’s uniforms, Eren said that he had been informed the penalty was annulled, though no official notification from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had yet been received.

“We will continue to use Kurdish writing on our jerseys,” he asserted, emphasizing that Amedspor represents both sporting excellence and cultural expression.

The club’s Kurdish-language inscription, symbolizing the cultural heritage of Diyarbakir (Amed), has long been a point of contention with Turkish authorities. Amedspor was previously fined for adopting its Kurdish name in 2014, when the TFF initially rejected it on political grounds before later accepting the modified name Amed Sportif Faaliyetler Kulübü.

Eren also condemned a recent racist incident during Amedspor’s away match in Sakarya, where a local supporter attacked an Amedspor fan for wearing the club’s jersey.

“I personally spoke with the individual who was attacked,” Eren said. “There should be no place in football for such hostility. Everyone must have the freedom to live with their own identity and colors.”

He pledged to pursue legal action against all forms of discrimination, stating that Amedspor “will never remain silent in the face of assaults on our culture or symbols.”

Coach Kaloglu: “We Will Succeed Through Unity and Belief”

New head coach Sinan Kaloglu, who previously played for Diyarbakirspor, praised Amedspor as one of the strongest teams in Trendyol League 1, though he acknowledged ongoing challenges in defense and player performance.

“When Amedspor called me, I was genuinely happy,” Kaloglu said. “We will overcome our shortcomings through unity, teamwork, and belief.”

He added that returning to Diyarbakir, a city with deep football passion, was both a professional and personal joy:

“It feels special to experience football’s spirit in this city once again.”

Founded in 1972, Amedspor began as Melikahmet Turanspor, competing in amateur leagues before evolving through multiple name changes. In 1990, the Diyarbakir Municipality took ownership, renaming it Diyarbakir Belediyespor, and later Diyarbakir Büyükşehir Belediyespor in 1993.

In 1999, under DEHAP mayor Feridun Çelik, the name changed to Diyarbakir Büyükşehir Belediyesi DİSKİspor to secure financial backing from the city’s authority.

Finally, in October 2014, the club adopted the Kurdish name Amedspor, derived from Diyarbakir’s ancient name “Amed.” Although the move initially faced sanctions from the TFF, it was later recognized under the title Amed Sportif Faaliyetler Kulübü, marking a defining moment in Kurdish sports representation in Turkey.

Today, Amedspor’s new leadership under Nahît Eren and Sinan Kaloglu seeks to merge athletic ambition with cultural pride, symbolizing both the resilience of Diyarbakir’s football legacy and the broader Kurdish identity within Turkish sports.