Kurdish-led SDF units arrest ISIS leader in Syria’s al-Shadadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday arrested an ISIS leader in al-Shadadi, a district south of Syria's Hasakah province.

Counterterrorism units (YAT) carried out a successful operation targeting an ISIS cell leader in Shadadi. YPG CT units continue to fight relentlessly against ISIS remnants and hidden networks across the region. @SDFinformation



WATCH: https://t.co/R1fNKq8TUw pic.twitter.com/3ArENijnet — People’s Defense Units (@DefenseUnits) June 4, 2021

The media center of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the leading element of the SDF, said in a tweet that YAT carried out “a successful operation targeting an ISIS cell leader” in Bilaliah village in the al-Shadadi district.

The Kurdish-led forces captured ISIS leader Abdul Karim Abdullah, it added. “YPG CT units continue to fight relentlessly against ISIS remnants and hidden networks across the region.”

The unit also confiscated a weapon, a telephone, and a number of documents.

Shaddadi was an ISIS stronghold for the terrorist organization's oil trade operations in northeast Syria that the SDF liberated in February 2016.

Despite the declaration by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition of the defeat of ISIS’s so-called caliphate on March 23, 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue in areas controlled by the SDF.



Backed by coalition forces, the US-backed SDF has conducted several operations against ISIS in northeast Syria.

Coalition spokesperson Wayne Marotto on Friday said that in June, the Coalition and its partners completed 2 operations against ISIS, “preventing 1 Daesh (ISIS) leader and 1 henchman from committing acts of terrorism against the people of Iraq and Syria.”

Editing by Khrush Najari