President Barzani: Vote for Those Who Defend Coexistence and Implement Article 140

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant and warmly received meeting that underscored the deep historical bonds and shared future of the communities in Iraq's Kurdistani territories, President Masoud Barzani on Monday hosted a delegation of Arab sheikhs and notables from the Makhmour district, praising their crucial role in maintaining security and fostering a spirit of brotherhood, while issuing a powerful and direct call for them to actively participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections and to cast their votes for parties committed to stability and the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

The meeting, held at President Barzani's headquarters in Pirmam and described as being characterized by "brotherhood and understanding," served as a timely and poignant reaffirmation of the principles of coexistence and mutual respect that have long defined the social fabric of the region, and which President Barzani identified as the "fundamental pillar of stability" in the face of ongoing challenges.

President Barzani began the meeting by expressing his genuine happiness at receiving the delegation of Arab tribal leaders from Makhmour and its surrounding areas.

He offered his sincere thanks to them for what he described as their "positive positions in maintaining the security of their areas and their support for the spirit of coexistence and brotherhood between the Kurds, Arabs, and other components."

This praise was a clear acknowledgment of the vital role that local community leaders play in building peace and resilience from the ground up, often in complex and challenging security environments.

He affirmed that these shared values of tolerance and cooperation are not merely abstract ideals but are the very foundation upon which the stability of Makhmour and its adjacent areas rests.

In a forward-looking message, President Barzani stressed the absolute necessity of preserving and strengthening these bonds of community in order to successfully navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

With Iraq's crucial parliamentary elections just over a week away, the conversation naturally turned to the political future of the region. President Barzani took the opportunity to emphasize the important and influential role that the Arab sheikhs and notables hold within their communities, particularly in the context of the democratic process.

He issued a direct and heartfelt appeal, calling on all the residents of the Makhmour district to participate actively in the upcoming electoral process.

His message, however, went beyond a simple call for participation. He urged the people of Makhmour to make a conscious and strategic choice at the ballot box, to "give their votes to the parties that had a clear role in protecting their areas and working for their stability and the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution."

This statement is profoundly significant, as it directly links the act of voting to the core issues of security, stability, and the constitutional resolution of the Kurdistani territories' status.

Article 140, a cornerstone of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, outlines a three-stage process—normalization, census, and referendum—to determine the final administrative status of Kirkuk and other Kurdistani areas like Makhmour.

For years, the failure to implement this article has been a major source of political tension between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad, and has left the residents of these areas in a state of political and administrative limbo.

President Barzani's call for the people of Makhmour to vote for parties that support the implementation of this article is a clear message that the path to a stable and prosperous future for the district lies in adhering to the nation's founding constitutional compact.

Beyond the immediate focus on the elections and local issues, President Barzani also took the time to review the broader political landscape with his guests. He touched upon the significant political developments across Iraq and the wider region, sharing his perspective on the ongoing challenges and the dynamic changes that are reshaping the Iraqi and regional scenes.

The meeting in Pirmam, therefore, was far more than a routine courtesy call. It was a strategic engagement at a critical moment, a reaffirmation of a long-standing alliance between the Kurdish leadership and the Arab tribes of the Kurdistani territories, built on a foundation of mutual respect and a shared desire for a peaceful and stable future.

President Barzani's message was one of both gratitude for past cooperation and a powerful call for future action—a call for the people of Makhmour to reclaim their destiny through the ballot box and to place their trust in those who have proven their commitment to protecting their security, championing their rights, and upholding the constitution.