Bomb kills one in city of Serekaniye in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One person was reportedly killed when a bomb exploded in the Turkish-occupied Kurdish-Arab town of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) in northern Syria on Wednesday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that one person was killed and several others were wounded.

SOHR also said that the man who lost his life in the blast was of Iraqi origin.

In October 2019, the Turkish army and their affiliated Syrian rebel groups, known as the Free Syrian Army (FSA), now renamed the Syrian National Army (SNA), launched a military operation and pushed the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad. That operation, codenamed Peace Spring by the Turkish military, led to the deaths of at least 500 civilians and the displacement of approximately 300,000 people.

There have been several explosions in Turkish-occupied towns of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad (October 2019), and Afrin (March 2018). These occupied areas suffer such instability due to the conflicts among the numerous armed groups which rule over them.

On Tuesday, the People’s Protection Units (YPG) denied involvement in an explosion that rocked the city of Afrin, killing three civilians and injuring six more, which the Turkish Defense Ministry blamed on that group.

In the past, Turkey has also blamed the YPG for bomb attacks in areas under Turkish control. However, both the Kurdish-led SDF and the YPG have denied responsibility for these attacks.