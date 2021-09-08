Security

Bomb kills one in city of Serekaniye in northern Syria

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
One Iraqi civilian was killed during a bomb explosion in Serekaniye on Tuesday (photo: social media)
One Iraqi civilian was killed during a bomb explosion in Serekaniye on Tuesday (photo: social media)
Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One person was reportedly killed when a bomb exploded in the Turkish-occupied Kurdish-Arab town of Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) in northern Syria on Wednesday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that one person was killed and several others were wounded.

SOHR also said that the man who lost his life in the blast was of Iraqi origin.

In October 2019, the Turkish army and their affiliated Syrian rebel groups, known as the Free Syrian Army (FSA), now renamed the Syrian National Army (SNA), launched a military operation and pushed the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad. That operation, codenamed Peace Spring by the Turkish military, led to the deaths of at least 500 civilians and the displacement of approximately 300,000 people. 

There have been several explosions in Turkish-occupied towns of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad (October 2019), and Afrin (March 2018). These occupied areas suffer such instability due to the conflicts among the numerous armed groups which rule over them.

On Tuesday, the People’s Protection Units (YPG) denied involvement in an explosion that rocked the city of Afrin, killing three civilians and injuring six more, which the Turkish Defense Ministry blamed on that group.

In the past, Turkey has also blamed the YPG for bomb attacks in areas under Turkish control. However, both the Kurdish-led SDF and the YPG have denied responsibility for these attacks.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive