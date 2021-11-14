Kurdistan PM, Egyptian diplomat talk strengthening ties, trade and investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Strengthening Kurdistan Region-Egypt relations led discussions in Erbil between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Egypt's ambassador to Iraq, Waleed Mohammed Ismael, a readout of the gathering from the Kurdish official's office said.

The premier affirmed Kurdistan wants to strengthen ties with Egypt, according to the statement. The Egyptian diplomat, in turn, expressed Cairo's wishes to elevate relations with Erbil, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

The two officials also discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the readout added.

Ismael met with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, President Masoud Barzani, earlier in the day.

The senior Kurdish leader and the Egyptian official discussed historical relations between Kurds and Egyptians and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties, a statement from Masoud Barzani's office read.

They also emphasized the importance of developing cultural and economic relations between Erbil and Cairo, it added.