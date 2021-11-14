Politics

President Masoud Barzani receives Egypt’s ambassador to Iraq

author_image Kurdistan 24
President of the KDP Masoud Barzani receives Egyptian Ambassador to Iraq Walid Muhammad Ismail, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Egypt Masoud Barzani KDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), welcomed Egypt’s Ambassador to Iraq, Walid Muhammad Ismail, in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Sunday. 

In the meeting, Barzani and the ambassador discussed historical relations between Kurds and Egyptians and emphasized the importance of strengthening relations. They also emphasized the importance of developing cultural and economic relations between Erbil and Cairo. 

The visiting delegation also praised the culture of coexistence and the stability of the Kurdistan Region and praised President Barzani for the historical role he played in the Kurdish struggle. Other topics discussed included the threat of terrorism. 

President of the KDP Masoud Barzani received Egyptian Ambassador to Iraq Walid Muhammad Ismail and his delegation, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Mohammed Ahmed Wajih Hijazi, head of the Egyptian consulate in Erbil, also attended the meeting. 

