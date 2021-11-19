Politics

Kurdistan Region PM meets UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove in Manama

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 in the Bahrain capital.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meeting with UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove on the sidelines of IISS Manama Dialogue 2021 in the Bahrain capital on Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meeting with UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove on the sidelines of IISS Manama Dialogue 2021 in the Bahrain capital on Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Middle East #IISSMD21 Bahrain Kurdistan Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday met with UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 in the Bahrain capital of Manama.

In the meeting, Barzani and Lovegrove discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, developing bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Read More: PM Barzani to attend IISS Manama Dialogue 2021

The two officials emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts in combatting the threat of ISIS.

Reforms within the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Ministry and other topics of mutual interest were another part of the meeting.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive