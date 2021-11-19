Kurdistan Region PM meets UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove in Manama

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday met with UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 in the Bahrain capital of Manama.

Insightful conversation with Sir Stephen Lovegrove, UK National Security Adviser. We touched on issues of mutual importance, from security to migrants, trade, and investment. I look forward to more cooperation between our nations. pic.twitter.com/AjhfhcUqZ6 — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 19, 2021

In the meeting, Barzani and Lovegrove discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, developing bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

The two officials emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts in combatting the threat of ISIS.

Reforms within the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Ministry and other topics of mutual interest were another part of the meeting.