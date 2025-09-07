Kurdish Film Singing Wings to Screen at Busan International Film Festival

The film tells the story of Khadijeh, an elderly Kurdish woman from the village of Darreh Tefi in Marivan, western Iran (East Kurdistan). Khadijeh faces two pressing challenges: caring for a stork injured by high-voltage wires and dissuading her daughter from emigrating to the UK.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdish feature documentary Singing Wings, written and directed by filmmaker Hemen Khaledi, will be screened at the 30th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), one of Asia’s most prestigious film events often referred to as the “Asian Oscars.”

The film tells the story of Khadijeh, an elderly Kurdish woman from the village of Darreh Tefi in Marivan, western Iran (East Kurdistan). Khadijeh faces two pressing challenges: caring for a stork injured by high-voltage wires and dissuading her daughter from emigrating to the UK. To her, both struggles are intertwined—a fight to keep life and loved ones close. The film highlights her resilience, humor, and optimism, offering an intimate look at rural Kurdish life and presenting immigration through a humane and sympathetic lens.

Khaledi, originally from Oshnavieh in East Kurdistan, avoids portraying Kurdish life solely through hardship. Instead, Singing Wings captures the beauty of everyday moments and the enduring spirit of his community. “It is a fable that unfolds in a world of fairy tales,” the director told Kurdistan24, describing the four-year journey of research and production.

The documentary is co-produced by Ina Tedzova (Gulizar Gardenzeri) from Georgia, Sargul Moradi from Iran, and Zene Broyan from Belgium. It also received the “Cat & Docs Award” at the FIPADOC pitching program during its development.

For Kurdish cinema, participation in global festivals like Busan carries immense significance. Such platforms not only amplify Kurdish voices but also provide rare opportunities to showcase stories that transcend stereotypes, reflecting both the struggles and the richness of Kurdish culture. Over the past two decades, Kurdish films have increasingly gained international recognition, with directors using cinema as a powerful tool for cultural expression and dialogue.

With Singing Wings now featured among BIFF’s highlights, Kurdish filmmaking continues to earn a place on the world stage, offering audiences fresh perspectives on migration, family bonds, and the universal quest for belonging.