Students are very important; they will run the country in the future: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan Region) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a meeting with university students from across the autonomous region on Saturday.

"We want to help you by providing a better study environment and better job opportunities for when you graduate," Prime Minister Barzani told the group of university students at Salahaddin University in Erbil.

The prime minister emphasized that students are very important and that they are the ones who will run the country in the future.

I'm here today with students from public universities across Kurdistan.



I’m here for a dialogue about their needs and grievances and our agenda to meet their aspirations; an agenda based on partnership between the govt and the youth -mb. pic.twitter.com/7nOL7ZKUfE — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 27, 2021

"I will do my best to support you, but I also want you to promise me that you love your country, its development, its environment and that you will always protect these principles," Barzani said.

The prime minister assured the students that he would support them.

"I will take your concerns into consideration, and right after this meeting, I will go visit two dormitories," he told them. "We want to develop the education sector in general."

"We will develop the dormitories and establish a mechanism to help the poor students," he said.

The prime minister also pointed out that 80 percent of the region's budget is spent on salaries for government employees, which he said both the government and the people should work together to solve.

"The government and the people have to work together to solve the problem of the huge number of government employees who take 80 percent of the budget," Barzani said. "We look forward to developing the private sector in a way that people don't need government jobs anymore."

The prime minister also thanked "those students who didn't let political agendas interfere with the demonstrations."

Read More: Meeting university students, PM Barzani says KRG supports peaceful protests

He also emphasized that: "We all [government and students] have rights and responsibilities that we have to fulfill."

Barzani thanked the president of Salahaddin University and the Minister of Higher Education for arranging the discussion.

"This was a good opportunity to listen to the students' concerns and share the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) point of view," he said.