Meeting university students, PM Barzani says KRG supports peaceful protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday in a gathering with Salahuddin University students affirmed the government's support for students and their peaceful demonstrations.

"Unfortunately, we live in a country with a long history of crisis, difficulties, and conflict, and a great injustice especially towards Kurdistan Region in the recent times. We are deprived of rights which others enjoy," Barzani said.

I'm here today with students from public universities across Kurdistan.



I’m here for a dialogue about their needs and grievances and our agenda to meet their aspirations; an agenda based on partnership between the govt and the youth -mb. pic.twitter.com/7nOL7ZKUfE — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 27, 2021

He added that the people of Kurdistan must protect the region.

"I am aware that you as students have problems, but to resolve them, we need to communicate with each other and listen to each other and for both sides to feel responsible for them."

The premier highlighted the student protests and affirmed, "your demands have been heard, and we will do everything possible to address them."

"Protesting peacefully is the right of everyone," and the government will support it, Barzani stated, adding that violence will not solve the issues.

Violence "deepens and further complicates the problems" and creates an opening for political actors to exploit the demonstration for their own agenda at the expense of the movement, the prime minister said.

He then reiterated his call for peaceful protests "or send your representatives to the government with your issues," adding that "burning offices, violence, and bloodshed is not the desire of any side and will not serve any purpose."

Barzani also condemned an incident in which the Kurdistan flag, "the symbol many sacrificed themselves for," was reportedly stepped on by individuals within the Sulaimani protests.

He also denounced all acts of aggression during the tense protests.

Regarding the monthly stipend to students that the government suspended in 2014 due to the economic crisis that faced the region, he explained that the Iraqi government has not provided the region its full share of the national budget for the past four years.

The situation forced "the KRG to take out loans," which it is still repaying, the premier continued. All the disbursements Baghdad has not paid the Kurdistan Region over the past several years add up to nearly $23 billion, he added.

"Over the past two years, despite all the challenges from declining oil prices, the COVID-19 crisis, and the KRG's debts, to global trade coming to a halt, we were still able to pay the salary of the region's employees; not the full amount but paid nevertheless," Barzani said.