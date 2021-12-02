British military delegation discusses reforms and security situation with Ministry of Peshmerga

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – A high-ranking delegation from Britain’s Ministry of Defense visited the Ministry of Peshmerga in Erbil on Wednesday and discussed Peshmerga reform efforts and plans for the establishment of joint Iraqi-Peshmerga brigades.

The Peshmerga ministry stated that Brigadier General Hazhar Omar, Senior Adviser at the Ministry of Peshmerga, received the British senior military delegation. The visiting delegation included Colonel Petty Stitt and Colonel Jules Salisbury, who Colonel Mike Dixon accompanied, the Deputy Military Attaché at the British Consulate-General.

In this meeting, they discussed the recent steps made to reform the Peshmerga and the role of Britain and coalition forces in the process.

They also discussed the security situation in Iraq and the establishment of joint brigades between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, and the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States.

The coalition is supporting efforts by the Iraqi military and the Peshmerga to establish two joint brigades that can patrol the security gaps in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

Since the Peshmerga were removed from those areas in 2017 by Iraqi forces and Iran-backed militias, the Islamic State group has used those security gaps to launch hit-and-run attacks against the Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

