Four people killed in notorious al-Hol camp in December: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four more people have been killed in the notorious al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

The SOHR report said a Syrian woman was killed on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, the body of another unidentified woman was found on Tuesday morning in the sewage in the fifth section of the camp.

These incidents come amidst increasing violence and crime there.

According to SOHR, at least four people in al-Hol were killed this month, including one Iraqi man, two Syrian women, and one unidentified woman.

There was a previous uptick in violence in the camp last month.

According to the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC), all these attacks were most likely inspired or planned by ISIS, according to the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC).

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, there are also many foreign residents who are believed to have ISIS links living there with their children.

There are about 60,000 residents in al-Hol.

Local authorities decided in October 2020 to expedite the departure of displaced Syrian families as part of a reform program to reduce pressure on the overcrowded camp.

On Monday, around 200 al-Hol camp detainees were returned to their native Manbij, the RIC reported.

"In 2021, 2,759 Syrians were freed, while 968 Iraqis and 344 third-country nationals were repatriated," the RIC said.