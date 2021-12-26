Unidentified gunmen kill civilian in Deir al-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian was gunned down by two unknown assailants on motorbikes in Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

The civilian was killed in the Deir al-Zor town of Shaqra, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“The gunmen shouted ‘This is revenge’ after killing the civilian and asked nearby civilians to not interfere,” SOHR reported.

“These developments came in light of the ongoing security chaos, weapons widespread and increased activity of ISIS cells in SDF-held areas,” the report added.

Although the SDF and the US-led coalition announced the territorial defeat of the Islamic State in Syria on Mar. 23, 2019, in Baghouz, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue to target areas liberated from the group’s brutal rule, especially Deir al-Zor.

Assassinations by ISIS and other factions have targeted leading Arab tribal leaders or officials close to the SDF-backed authorities in northeast Syria as well as civilians.

In 2019, they also spread a “death list” with the names of civilians that work with the local councils and administrations in northeast Syria backed by the SDF.

The SDF and the US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.