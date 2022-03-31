SDF arrests more than 46 people in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Over 46 people were arrested in a recent operation carried out by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Asayish, and HAT counter-terrorism forces in northeast Syria's al-Hol camp, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

The report noted that the campaign followed recent developments in the notorious camp. In recent days, a man, woman, and child were killed, and four women, six children, and three members of the Asayish were injured. An ISIS member was also recently killed in the camp.

Since Monday, the situation in the camp has been tense following violent clashes between Kurdish-led authorities and ISIS cells. SOHR sources said that SDF-backed HAT counter-terrorism forces recently imposed a complete curfew on the camp and town in response. US-led coalition helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft flew over the area as HAT imposed that preventive measure.

On Tuesday, a high-ranking security official in the civilian Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said intelligence indicates ISIS is planning a major coordinated attack on al-Hol similar to the operation it launched against Hasakah's al-Sina'a prison in January, which aimed to free thousands of militants in SDF captivity.

Ali Hajo, the co-chair of the AANES' Interior Board, told the Syria-based North Press news agency that ISIS plans to "create disturbance" in the sprawling camp without elaborating.

"Huge efforts should be paid to keep the camp secure, as it requires an international intervention from those concerned countries that have their nationals of ISIS detainees and members in the camp," he told the outlet.

At least 56,000 people live in al-Hol camp.