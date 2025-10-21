Zelensky to Visit Sweden for Defense Export Announcement Amid Russian Strikes on Ukraine

“A strong and capable Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden, and we will continue to make sure Ukraine can fight back against Russia's aggression,” Kristersson wrote on X.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Sweden on Wednesday for a key meeting with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where the two leaders are expected to unveil a new “defense export” initiative, according to a statement from the Swedish government.

The meeting will take place in the southern Swedish town of Linköping, home to defense giant Saab, which produces the Gripen fighter jet and other advanced weapon systems.

“Following their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement in the area of defense export,” the statement said.

“A strong and capable Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden, and we will continue to make sure Ukraine can fight back against Russia's aggression,” Kristersson wrote on X.

Last year, Stockholm paused plans to send its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to Kyiv at the request of Western partners, who urged priority for American F-16s.

The Saab Gripen is a lightweight, single-engine, supersonic, multirole aircraft known for its agility, modern avionics, and cost-efficiency—factors that have made it a candidate for Ukraine’s future air fleet.

Designed for easy maintenance, short runway takeoffs, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, the Gripen is currently operated by several NATO and allied nations, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, and South Africa.

Its modular architecture allows rapid upgrades, making it an appealing option for countries seeking a modern, cost-effective alternative to heavier Western fighters like the F-16 or Eurofighter Typhoon.

Zelensky’s trip to Sweden coincides with renewed Russian attacks across Ukraine. Overnight, Russia carried out what officials described as a “massive” strike on energy infrastructure, killing at least two people in Kyiv and leaving thousands without power in several regions.

“The death toll in the capital has risen to two,” city official Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that a drone attack caused significant damage to residential buildings early Wednesday morning.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Svitlana Grinchuk said Moscow had targeted the country’s energy grid in coordinated strikes across multiple regions, including Zaporizhzhia, where several people were injured and power outages were reported.

The latest escalation comes a day after US President Donald Trump said he had postponed a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, describing it as potentially “wasted” unless both sides showed readiness to end the conflict.

Trump has repeatedly called on Moscow and Kyiv to halt the war along their current battle lines.

Zelensky’s visit to Sweden is expected to reaffirm Ukraine’s strategic defense partnerships in Europe as it continues to seek advanced military support and energy resilience amid relentless Russian offensives.