6 rockets land near Erbil's Khabat district: CTD

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Katyusha rockets were previously fired near the oil refinery in Kawergosk in early April 2022 (Photo: Kurdistan Counter Terrorism)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least six rockets were fired at Khabat district in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province on Sunday night, according to security forces. 

The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) confirmed that six rockets landed near the Khabat district without causing any casualties or damage. 

The mayor of the Khabat district said explosions were heard and that security forces are investigating the attack. 

The missiles fell on the border of the Rizgari district near the oil refinery in the area.

According to the statement, the rockets were fired from Bartella in the Al-Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.

On Apr. 6, Katyusha rockets fired from the Al-Hamdaniya district landed near the oil refinery in Kawergosk village.

Al-Hamdaniya is presently under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). 

 

 

