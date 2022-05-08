Security

SDF arrests suspected ISIS cell leader in Raqqa

"A large number of weapons and documents were confiscated."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF recently arrested a suspected ISIS leader and two collaborators in Raqqa (Photo: SDF Media Centre)
The SDF recently arrested a suspected ISIS leader and two collaborators in Raqqa (Photo: SDF Media Centre)
Syria raqqa SDF ISIS ISIS cells

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that it arrested a suspected ISIS leader and two local collaborators in Raqqa on Sunday.

"Our forces have raided a house where the terrorist was hiding with the help of two local collaborators who helped in securing shelter and movement," the SDF Media Centre said in a statement

"A large number of weapons and documents were confiscated."

The SDF liberated Raqqa from ISIS in October 2017 with support from the US-led coalition. The northeastern Syrian city was the de-facto capital of the group's self-styled caliphate, which was completely destroyed after the SDF captured the eastern town of Baghouz in March 2019.

The SDF rarely carries out operations against ISIS sleeper cells in Raqqa since most ISIS sleeper cell activity is in the eastern Arab-majority Deir al-Zor province.

Read More: SDF arrests ISIS facilitator near Raqqa: coalition

However, in recent months the SDF has arrested more ISIS suspects in Raqqa.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive