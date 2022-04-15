SDF arrests ISIS facilitator near Raqqa: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested an ISIS facilitator near Raqqa in coordination with the US-led coalition, the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Thursday.

"Daesh (ISIS) desperately continues their futile terror campaign while the #SDF and #Coalition remain committed to ensuring their enduring defeat," tweeted SOJTF LEVANT's official account.

A joint operation by #SDF & #Int_Coalition in the east of #Raqqa city where a local #Daesh cell leader was arrested.

The terrorist individual was active in transporting explosives, &weapons for cells in Raqqa and its countryside.

Equipment, &documents were seized. pic.twitter.com/iXBQZdpdFd — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) April 13, 2022

Moreover, the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted that the ISIS leader they arrested "was active in transporting explosives, and weapons for cells in Raqqa and its countryside. Equipment, and documents were seized."

The SDF liberated Raqqa from ISIS in October 2017 with support from the US-led coalition. The northeastern Syrian city was the de-facto capital of the group's self-styled caliphate, which was completely destroyed after the SDF captured the eastern town of Baghouz in March 2019.

The SDF rarely carries out operations against ISIS sleeper cells in Raqqa since most ISIS sleeper cell activity is in the eastern Arab-majority Deir al-Zor province. However, the SDF-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) captured a suspected ISIS member near Raqqa on Mar. 30.

