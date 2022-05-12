SDF denies involvement in attack that injured 4 Turkish soldiers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday denied involvement in a mortar attack that allegedly injured four Turkish soldiers and one civilian in Karkamış, a border town in Gaziantep province in southeast Turkey.

“We affirm that our forces have nothing to do with the mentioned attack, and the Turkish occupation state is using this fabrication as a false flag operation to launch attacks against the north and eastern regions of Syria,” the SDF Media Centre said in a statement.

The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed the People’s Protection Units (YPG) attacked the Karkamış district and Köprübati Border Post and that in response, six rival fighters were killed, the Turkish state news agency TRT reported.

Also, on Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported four Turkish soldiers were injured on the Turkish border near Jarabulus.

“The missiles were fired from areas held by regime forces and Al-Bab Military Council which is affiliated to SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces),” SOHR claimed.

The SDF said, in fact, that Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have intensively targeted the villages of Kobane, Ain Issa, Manbij, and Al-Shahba.

“More than 29 villages have been bombed since this morning, so, it uses the attack on Karkamış to justify and legitimize their attacks on our areas, and we reconfirm that the attack was plotted by the Turkish occupation army,” it said.