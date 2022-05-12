Turkish-backed groups shell villages in Kobani countryside

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces shelled towns and villages in the western Kobani countryside with howitzers and mortars, the Syria-based Rojava Media Center (RMC) tweeted on Thursday.

The shells hit the villages of Kharab Ato, Zor Maghar, Ziyara, Bayadiyah, and Ahmed Monir in western Kobani, the Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported. Mistenur hill southeast of Kobani was also hit.

The strikes follow two Turkish drone strikes against Kobani city on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Turkish-backed forces also shelled areas near Manbij, Ain Issa, and Kurdish villages in northern Aleppo (also known as Shahba Canton), according to local media reports.

According to ANHA, one woman and a child were injured in the shelling in Manbij.

Moreover, on Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported four Turkish soldiers were injured on the Turkish border near Jarabulus.

“The missiles were fired from areas held by regime forces and Al-Bab Military Council which is affiliated to SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces),” SOHR said.

In April, Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr. There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.