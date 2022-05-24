WEF22: PM Barzani participating in panel on Middle East security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will participate in a panel on Middle East security along with top Arab diplomats during the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The panel is entitled, ‘A New Security Architecture in the Middle East’. Prime Minister Barzani will share the panel with Saudi Arabian Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al Safadi, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah.

“Looking forward to speaking alongside DPM/FM @AymanHsafadi, FM Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, and HH FM @FaisalbinFarhan about the security challenges and opportunities in the Middle East at #WEF22 today,” Barzani tweeted on Tuesday.

Moderated by CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, the panelists will discuss how Middle East actors can find a “sustainable equilibrium” regarding the security of the turbulent region.

The 45-minute event will begin at 2:45 pm (which will be 3:45 pm in the Kurdistan Region).

Prime Minister Barzani held several meetings with top Arab and global leaders on the first day of his participation on the sidelines of the event, including Qatari and Bahraini ministers and Armenia’s president. He conveyed the perspectives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on a number of issues during these meetings.

The prime minister also met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who gave a special address at the conference. Earlier in the day, he also sat with the Gulf country’s commerce minister to discuss bilateral ties.

The presidents of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) also separately met Prime Minister Barzani on Monday.

Beginning on May 22, the WEF will continue until Thursday. The most pressing issues under discussion are the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, and food insecurity.