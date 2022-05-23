PM Barzani discusses trade and investment ties with Qatari minister in Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed trade and investment ties with Qatar's commerce minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland on Monday.

"We discussed ways to use Qatar's experience as shortcuts," Barzani tweeted following his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani.

"Realizing Kurdistan's potential as an economic hub means we must double down on our aggressive reform agenda," read the prime minister's tweet. "It requires modern banking and less bureaucracy.

In talks with Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani @Davos, we discussed ways to use Qatar's experience as shortcuts. #WEF22

This is the second meeting between the Qatari minister and Barzani in less than a year. During his visit to the Gulf country in mid-February, Barzani and Al-Thani agreed to form joint technical teams to follow up on commercial ties and projects that could be implemented.

Barzani met Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and several senior officials during that visit.

Earlier Monday, Barzani met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer. Later in the day, he is expected to meet with the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Over 50 heads of state and government are attending this year's event, which focuses on rising inflation, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the climate crisis, and food security.