PM Barzani discusses trade and investment with Armenian President Khachaturyan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region and ways of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia, especially in the trade and investment sectors.

"Friendly catch-up with President Vahagn Khachaturyan at #WEF22. We explored common interests in trade and investment between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia," Barzani tweeted after the meeting.

On Feb. 24, 2021, the Armenian government opened a consulate in the Kurdistan Region's capital after years of planning. The move was seen as a sign of the close ties between the autonomous region and the South Caucasus country.

According to Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, around 7,000 to 8,000 Armenians live in Iraq. At least 3,000 of these Armenians live in the Kurdistan Region, with the majority, between 850 to 900, living in Duhok province.

In May 2019, the KRG opened the first Armenian Orthodox church in Erbil's Christian-majority Ankawa district.

