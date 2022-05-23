Kurdistan Region and Bahrain have 'common agenda' on economy: PM Barzani

Economy

Kurdistan Region’s Delegation meets with a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain on the sidelines World Economic Forum. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain headed by the island kingdom's Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

"Met with Bahrain ministerial delegation led by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on the margins of #WEF22," Barzani tweeted. "We have a common agenda: better public finances, tax reform and an economy that works for everybody, not just a few."

During their meeting, the officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Erbil and Manama, especially in the economic sector.

Earlier on Monday, Barzani met with the president of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, Qatar's commerce minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer.

Prime Minister Barzani is one of more than 50 heads of governments and states participating in the Annual Meeting 2022. He is there to offer his government's perspective on the main issues this year, including rising inflation, food security and climate change, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

