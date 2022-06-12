Woman’s body found in Syria’s al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman was found dead in Syria’s notorious al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

The body was found between the fourth and fifth sections of the camp.

According to SOHR, a total of 17 people were killed in the al-Hol camp in 2022.

Read More: 6 people killed in Syria's al-Hol camp in May: SOHR

In May, a total of 6 people were killed in al-Hol camp.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people, most of them thought to have links to ISIS.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also hosts many foreign families.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has attempted to repatriate Iraqis in al-Hol camp in coordination with Baghdad.

Moreover, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) also launched an initiative in Oct 2020 to have Syrians in the camp return to their homes in coordination with Arab tribes.

The goal was to evacuate the camp from Iraqis and Syrians, in order to stabilize the situation in al-Hol camp.

The AANES also has called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Last week, a high-level UN delegation, including the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited the camp.

Read More: High-level UN delegation visits Syria's al-Hol camp

"The best and only durable solution is to control the situation, managing returns swiftly and decisively, in the spirit of partnership, to prevent the legacy of yesterday's flight from fueling tomorrow's conflict," Hennis-Plasschaert said.

Edited by NA