ISIS leader arrested by SDF special units in Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition arrested a wanted ISIS leader in al-Si'da village in Margada town in the southern countryside of Syria's al-Hasakah province.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the SDF said that the ISIS leader was "involved in using IEDs (improvised explosive devices) against the military and security vehicles in addition to conducting terrorist acts targeting military and security points in al-Hasaka (Hasakah) and Deir Ezzor areas (Deir ez-Zor)."

"Based on precise intelligence information and after long monitoring and tracking, our forces raided the house of the terrorist, arrested him, and confiscated equipment and documents proving his involvement with ISIS cells," the SDF added.

The group said its counter-terrorism operations continue in the region with the help of the coalition to "ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and maintain the safety and security of the region."

In a tweet, the SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center said the arrested ISIS leader was tracked down using drones and was a former member of al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra.

With the support of the anti-ISIS coalition, the SDF carries out regular raids against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

The majority of these operations are in the Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.