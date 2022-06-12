SDF units arrest three ISIS suspects near al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition arrested three terrorist suspects in al-Hol town, near the notorious al-Hol camp, east of al-Hasakah city, the SDF Press Centre said on Sunday.

“The arrested terrorists were responsible for transferring funds financing the ISIS cells in al-Hassaka countryside and other areas in the north and eastern Syria,” the SDF said.

“Weapons, equipment, and documents were confiscated.”



The SDF and the coalition regularly carry out raids against ISIS in northeast Syria to prevent ISIS from making a resurgence in the region.

The majority of raids are carried out in the Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor) provinces.

Last Friday, ​​the SDF said that they killed a suspected ISIS leader during a security operation in the Attala village of al-Shadadi town in the southern countryside of Hasaka province.

The suspected ISIS leader was allegedly responsible for funding and transferring money to ISIS cells and their families.

