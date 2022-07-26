Erdogan blames PKK for deadly Zakho attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blamed the Zakho artillery attack, which killed nine tourists and wounded over 23 others, on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

He made the claim even though Iraq said it has proof that Turkey was responsible for the incident.

The Turkish government news website Daily Sabah reported that Erdogan blamed the attack on the PKK, which he claims aims to disrupt Turkey-Iraq relations.

The Turkish president also said he informed NATO allies, including the United States and the Iraqi government, of the Turkish position on the attack.

He also urged Iraq not to fall for "PKK propaganda".

However, the Iraqi government has continued to accuse the Turkish Army of being responsible for the attack.

Last Wednesday, artillery shells were fired at Zakho's Parkhe tourist resort, killing and injuring the tourists, including women and children.

The incident sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Iraq.

Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad stated on Sunday that Turkey used heavy artillery to kill the tourists.

Iraq has said it would file a complaint at the United Nations Security Council over the strike.

Several countries have condemned the Zakho massacre without directly blaming Turkey.

🚨#SecurityCouncil Press Statement on #Iraq🇮🇶



Today #UNSC members condemned the attack last week in Dohuk province that caused at least 9 civilian deaths.



The #UNSC supports @IraqiGovt investigation & supports Iraq's independence, sovereignty, unity & territorial integrity.🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/QhIcMgrOrb — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) July 25, 2022

The UN Security Council on Monday condemned the attack.

Moreover, the members of the UN Security Council "urged all Member States to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in support of these investigations."