Outgoing German CG says he will always stay a friend of Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a video posted by the German Consulate in Erbil on Wednesday, the outgoing German Consul General to Erbil Klemens Semtner thanked the Kurdish people for their hospitality and underlined he will always remain a friend of Kurdistan.

Our CG Klemens Semtner says goodbye: pic.twitter.com/tnWGwLhmXk — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) August 10, 2022

“After two years, I'm leaving my post here in Erbil, and I want to thank you, all of you, for your great hospitality, your friendship, and your openness,” Semtner said in the video message.

“The Kurdish are wonderful people, despite the fact that you have suffered so much in your history and seen so many bad things,” he added.

“I wish all of you the best and I hope I will come back one day as a private person or in another function, but I want to assure you, deep in my heart, you will always have a friend of Kurdistan wherever I am.”

My gratitude to the departing German Consul General Klemens Semtner @GermanyInKRI for his services and contribution in strengthening our bilateral relations. Wishing you success in your next posting. pic.twitter.com/46kSM3KoCG — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) August 10, 2022

The Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the KRG, Safeen Dizayee, in a meeting with the outgoing German Consul, also expressed his gratitude for his services and “contribution in strengthening our bilateral relations.”

Moreover, President Nechirvan Barzani received the German Consul Semtner on August 7, in which he thanked him “for his efforts to promote his country’s relations with the Kurdistan Region and wished him success in his upcoming assignment.”

Germany is part of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has supplied the Peshmerga with crucial arms, including guided missiles to aid its fight against the group.

Read More: Germany will continue supporting Peshmerga and Iraqi forces: official

The German government also supports multi-national efforts to unite and reform the Peshmerga forces. Furthermore, Germany has provided humanitarian support to the Kurdistan Region, including to displacement camps in the region.

Germany has also supported health clinics in the Kurdistan Region.