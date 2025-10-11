Hamas Rejects Disarmament Under Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan as Ceasefire Takes Hold

"We are not going to be disarmed... (until) we have an independent self-sovereign state which can defend itself," Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told Sky News

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hamas on Saturday firmly rejected the possibility of surrendering its weapons as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, underscoring one of the most contentious issues in efforts to stabilize the war-torn enclave following the recent ceasefire with Israel.

“The proposed weapons handover is out of the question and not negotiable,” a senior Hamas official told AFP, insisting the group would only consider disarmament once a “self-sovereign independent state capable of defending itself” is established.

In an interview with Sky News, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim reiterated the movement’s defiance, saying, “We are not going to be disarmed… until we have an independent self-sovereign state which can defend itself.”

Speaking to AFP, another senior Hamas official on Saturday dismissed as “absurd” a proposal under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan that calls for members of the group to leave the territory, insisting that “talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is nonsense.”

Political bureau member Hossam Badran told AFP that Hamas would not participate in the formal signing ceremony of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt, saying the group had engaged in the ceasefire talks “principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.”

Trump has indicated that Hamas’s disarmament will be addressed in the second phase of his peace initiative, which aims to consolidate the ceasefire and pave the way for international reconstruction and governance arrangements in Gaza.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to the ruins of Gaza City on Saturday, the second day of the ceasefire, as Israeli troops withdrew from several areas of the territory.

Witnesses described long convoys of families heading north along the coastal road, many stunned by the extent of the devastation.

The truce, brokered under Trump’s plan, includes a complex prisoner and hostage exchange. Hamas is expected to hand over 47 remaining hostages — both living and deceased — from the 251 abducted during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The remains of one Israeli hostage held since 2014 are also to be returned.

In return, Israel has agreed to release 250 prisoners, including some serving life sentences for deadly attacks, as well as 1,700 Gazans detained during the two-year conflict.

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed Saturday that preparations were underway, with inmates being transferred to Ofer Prison in the West Bank and Ketziot in the Negev desert ahead of their release.

“Thousands of staff operated throughout the night to implement the government’s decision — the framework for the release of all Israeli hostages,” the service said in a statement. Hamas has until Monday to complete the handover of all hostages.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump expressed optimism that the truce would hold, saying both sides were “tired of the fighting.” He confirmed his plans to travel to Israel and Egypt this weekend for further talks on Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance.

However, significant elements of the peace plan remain unresolved — particularly the demand for Hamas’s disarmament and the creation of a post-war administrative structure in Gaza.

Both issues are seen as critical to preventing renewed conflict, yet Hamas’s firm stance complicates Washington’s roadmap.

In a related development, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), announced that he had visited Gaza to discuss post-conflict stabilization efforts. Cooper said on X that the US military would establish a civil-military coordination center to “support conflict stabilization,” but stressed that “no US troops will be deployed inside Gaza.”

An initial contingent of 200 American personnel is set to arrive in Israel to help monitor the ceasefire under the Trump plan. Washington will lead a multinational task force likely to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

“America’s sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief’s direction in this historic moment,” Cooper wrote.

Appointed in August, Admiral Cooper has been overseeing CENTCOM’s evolving mission in a region undergoing a dramatic reshaping of alliances.

The Gaza stabilization effort — seen as a test of Washington’s ability to enforce peace without direct military involvement — comes amid Trump’s broader goal of securing long-term regional stability while reinforcing Israel’s security interests.



This article has been updated on October 11, 2025, at 07:43 pm.