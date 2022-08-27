ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Shiite Coordinating Framework continues its efforts to resume parliamentary sessions, Zuhair Chalabi, State of Law’s parliament member, told local media on Friday.

“The absence of the Sadr movement in the national dialogue meetings is unimportant,” said Chalabi.

Rafeeq Salihi, a leading member of the Coordinating Framework, revealed on Friday to the media that “the framework will not give up its effort to hold a parliamentary session.”

“We were able to collect more than 180 votes of parliament members to hold a session.”

Leaders of the Iraqi political parties, except the Sadrist Movement, met at the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Wednesday, responding to a call by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The leaders of the Iraqi political parties met to discuss Iraq’s problematic situation and find a solution to the political crisis the country is currently going through.

Sadr didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting and was angry because Maliki and Qais Al-Qazali, a leading member of the Coordinating Framework, were attending the meeting. Sadr has announced that only Amiri was supposed to be attending, representing the Coordinating Framework.

Another condition of Sadr is to have a live broadcast of the meetings among the political party leaders, so the Iraqi people are fully informed of what’s happening.