Iraqi political parties to have national dialogue at council of ministers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Leaders of the Iraqi political parties to meet at the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Wednesday, responding to a call by Iraqi prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The leaders of the Iraqi political parties are set to meet to discuss Iraq’s problematic situation and find a solution to the political crisis the country is currently passing through.

Read More: ‘The region, Iraq, and Kurdistan are going through sensitive and task-filled period’: KDP

In a statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kadhimi called all the Iraqi political parties to have a national meeting at the Council of Ministers to have a serious national dialogue for discussing the disputes and calming down the tensions.

“My government is not part of the political competition, but some sides want to hold the government responsible for Iraq’s current crisis,” read Kadhimi’s statement. “I call on the political parties to participate in this national meeting based on protecting the unity, stability, and security of Iraq.”

Raed More: ‘To hold session outside parliament, form a government, go for early election’: Ayad Allawi

In his statement, Kadhimi pointed out that he wants “to provide a proper environment for reaching a political and constitutional solution that satisfies the people of Iraq.”

Read More: Iraq has no sovereignty and is run by Iran’: Bernard Henry Levi