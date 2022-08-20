Sadr’s condition to hold talks with Amiri is to have him out of the Coordinating Framework

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist Movement, requires Hadi al-Amiri to leave the coordination framework as a prerequisite to sit down and negotiate with him.

A source close to Sadr revealed on Thursday that one of Sadr’s conditions to hold talks with Amiri is to have him out of the Shiite Coordination Framework.

In the Shiite Coordinating Framework, Fatah Alliance comes second largest bloc after Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law.

Another condition of Sadr for meeting with Amiri is to have Amiri formally denounce the leaked voice recordings of Maliki.

Recently, a series of voice recordings belonging to Maliki was leaked to the media. In one of them, Maliki indirectly threatens Sadr.

These voice recordings further shook the Iraqi political swamp. Since then, the Sadrists’ supporters held an ongoing protest in front of the parliament, demanding to dissolve the parliament and hold another early election.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi political parties held a national meeting to save the country called by Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Kadhimi aimed to find a solution to the political impasse the country was passing through.

Sadr didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting and was angry because Maliki and Qais Al-Qazali, a leading member of the Coordinating Framework, were attending the meeting. Sadr has announced that only Amiri was supposed to be attending, representing the Coordinating Framework.

Another condition of Sadr is to have a live broadcast of the meetings among the political party leaders, so the Iraqi people are fully informed of what’s happening.