Turkish airstrike hits a village in Sulaimani’s Mawat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish airstrike heavily bombarded a village north of Sulaimani province early on Monday, according to the head of Mawat district.

Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat district, told Kurdistan 24 that Turkish airstrikes targeted the Galala village in Mawat sub-district.

He also added that the Qele Valley, Kilawe Valley and Kiwere Valley on the border of Galala village were targeted by Turkish warplanes.

So far, the damage to the area is unknown.

Moreover, Kamaran Hassan told the peacemaker organization Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) Iraq that the Turkish military conducted bombardments in 5 areas in Mawat at 3:15 pm. Some of those areas were close to Galala village.”

“One bombardment was only 2 km away from Galala village. Some areas were bombed twice.”

Turkey has previously launched airstrikes in the Mawat area, targeting alleged positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Kurdish officials regularly urge both Turkey and the PKK to take away their fights from the populated areas.

At least nine Iraqi Arab tourists were killed in Zakho district as a result of Turkish artillery shelling in July. Turkey denied responsibility for the attack.

However, Turkish bombing of Zakho continued, injuring one civilian on Sept. 17.