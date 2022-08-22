Security

Drone strike hits a village in Sulaimani’s Mawat

A photo showing white smoke billowing from a mountainous areas near Mawat of the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province, August 22, 2022. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A drone strike hit a village north of Sulaimani province early on Monday without causing any causalities, according to the head of Mawat district.

The aerial strike hit Qamish village without any casualties, Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat district said on his Facebook account on Sunday.

No entity has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A photo shared with Kurdistan 24 shows white smoke billowing from a mountain nearby the area following the strike. 

The official did not elaborate further information on the attack.

Turkey has previously launched airstrikes close to the area, targeting alleged positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Ankara and PKK have engaged in several rounds of fierce conflict since the mid-1980s. Most of the battles have been fought in the mountainous areas between the Kurdistan Region and southeast Turkey.

Kurdish officials regularly urge both warring sides to take away their fights from the populated areas as they have endgames the safety and livelihoods of the inhabitants.

At least nine Iraqi Arab tourists were killed in Zakho district as a result of artillery shelling in July. Baghdad blamed Ankara for the attack.

Besides drone strikes and military operations, Turkey has claimed to have assassinated alleged members of the PKK inside the Kurdistan Region.

