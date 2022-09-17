Security

Kurdish civilian injured by renewed Turkish shelling in Zakho region

A Kurdish civilian on Friday was injured by Turkish army shelling in a village in Zakho's Batifa subdistrict.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A civilian was injured in Turkish shelling in Zakho's Batifa subdistrict (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish civilian on Friday was injured by Turkish army shelling on the border areas of the Kurdistan Region.

The 46-year old civilian Mahdi Abas Naaman was injured by Turkish shelling in the village of Evlih in Zakho Independent Administration’s Batifa subdistrict.

After the shelling he was treated in Zakho’s hospital. So far, his health is stable.

Also on July 20, Turkish shelling on the Parkha (Parkhe) resort in the Zakho administration area killed nine people, including three children. The attack injured another 33 others. All of the victims were tourists from other parts of Iraq.

Although the Iraqi government has continued to accuse the Turkish Army of being responsible for the attack, Turkey has blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The border areas in the Kurdistan Region are constantly exposed to Turkish bombardment, which Ankara claims it targets the PKK militants.

Moreover, Turkey has continued to carry out drone strikes in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including in Sinjar.

According to latest data from the Washington Kurdish Institute, at least 110 civilians have been killed in Turkey’s attacks in the Kurdistan Region since 2015.

Moreover, 186 civilians were injured.

