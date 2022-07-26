UN Security Council discusses the ‘Zakho attack’ in the presence of Iraqi Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in New York to attend the UN Security Council session to discuss the artillery shelling that targeted a tourist resort in Zakho last Wednesday, killing nine civilians, including a one-year-old girl.

Prior to the session, the members of the Security Council issued a statement condemning in the ‘strongest terms’ the attack, but avoided referring to Turkey, which Iraq has openly accused.

Turkey denies responsibility for the attack, accused the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of the attack and indicated that ‘terrorists’ aim to "sabotage relations" between Baghdad and Ankara.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Hussein will attend "the emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the Turkish aggression on Iraqi territory."

The attack took place specifically in the Parkhe resort, located in the vicinity Darkar town, on the border city of Zakho. The resort attracts hundreds of tourists daily.

The border areas in the Kurdistan Region are constantly exposed to Turkish bombardment, which Ankara claims it targets the PKK militants.

The violent confrontations between the PKK and the Turkish army often result in casualties among the villagers, causing damage to property and resulting in the evacuation of hundreds of villages.