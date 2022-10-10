Germany is a great supporter of the Kurdistan Region: Interior Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany has long been a great supporter of the Kurdistan region since its establishment, the Region’s Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed, said on Sunday.

In a speech he delivered at German Unity Day organized by the German Consulate General on Thursday, Ahmed said “we should not forget that Germany has fought side by side with us in the fight against ISIS, providing integral training to thousands of Peshmerga establishing training bases in the region, as well as providing military assistance with boots on the ground and playing loads of military aid.”

He added that a great appreciation should be given to both the German forces and the Peshmerga for the sacrifices they made to ensure the future of Kurdistan Region and Iraq. Germany's constant support remains invaluable.’

He also said Germany should also be commended for the great steps it has taken to maintain the protection, support and shelter for millions of refugees around the world in recent years by providing critical life saving assistance and immediate and long term relief to the most vulnerable victims of ISIS and as well as those displaced by terrorist organizations.”

He also said the importance that Germany has placed on crisis prevention is commendable.

“It is with the support of assistance from Germany and the rest of our international partners that the KRG has been able to focus on the protection and hosting of affected communities and rehabilitation of those traumatized by ISIS brutality. We hope that Germany and our other international allies and partners will continue this support as we continue fighting the fundamentalist groups and their ideology.”

“We hope that we will continue to have the support of Germany, the European Union and the rest of our international partners. We strive to work together with the federal government to restore the infrastructure of Iraq to combat future threats and to provide a better standard of life to citizens across Iran, including the Kurdistan Region,” he added.

“With these facts in place. Kurdistan will an see an increase in foreign and local investment opportunities that will ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for our people.”

The German ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, in his speech during German Unity Day in Erbil said the relationship between Kurdistan and Germany "has grown over the years (...) and I think there are not many examples worldwide where two peoples are so close to each other."

The German Consul Klaus Streicher in his speech at the German Unity Day also said he is convinced that the German parliament will soon "follow suit", after the German cabinet decided to propose to extend the mandate of German troops in Iraq.

However, he told Kurdistan 24 in an interview that the German parliament is “(still) currently debating the extension of the German military mission in Iraq (including the Kurdistan region).”