PM Barzani briefs European, American, and Indian diplomats on KRG reform

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with US, EU, Italian, and Indian ambassadors in Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday briefed senior diplomats from the European Union, US, Italy, and India on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform program, including digitalization of public services, according to a statement.

The prime minister received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola, Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti as well as India’s envoy to Iraq Shri L. Prashant Pise in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq as well as Kurdistan Region’s relations with the respective countries.

Barzani briefed the diplomats on the KRG reforms, including diversifying the economy and digitalization of public services, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The premier said the Kurdistan Region will not allow terrorism in any manner, according to the readout.

Kurdistan Region is willing to have “the best relations” with the Iraqi federal government, Barzani said, adding that he hopes the newly formed government serve the people and the country’s components as part of its agenda, the statement added.

Barzani also hoped that the new government to resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the constitution and fundamentally, the statement added.

In October, the Kurdish official similarly held a meeting with members of the diplomatic community to brief them on the latest developments as well as the ongoing reform.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with Italian Consul General to Erbil Michele Camerota in Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski in Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with US Consul General to Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. in Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister briefed US, EU, Indian, Italian diplomats on KRG reform in Erbil, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani briefs US, EU, Italian, Indian diplomats on KRG reforms, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
