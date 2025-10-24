Kurdistan's Tourism Boom Creates 20,000 Jobs as KRG's Strategic Vision Transforms Sector

The KRG's tourism projects have created 20,000 jobs, with 80% local hires, as part of a strategy that has seen a massive surge in visitor numbers.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful testament to the success of the Kurdistan Regional Government's ambitious economic diversification strategy, the Kurdistan Region's burgeoning tourism sector has created an estimated 20,000 new job opportunities, a remarkable achievement that underscores the sector's transformation into a major engine of employment and prosperity.

Ibrahim Abdulmajid, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region's Board of Tourism, revealed the impressive figures in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, attributing the dramatic growth directly to the strategic plans and sustained focus of the KRG's ninth cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

This surge in employment, with over 80 percent of the new jobs filled by local citizens, is just one of many indicators of a sector that is not only attracting a record number of visitors but is also laying the foundation for a sustainable and resilient post-oil economy.

"The tourism projects of the Kurdistan Region have created 20,000 job opportunities, of which only 20% are foreign employees," Abdulmajid stated, highlighting the profound impact the sector is having on local employment. He framed this success within the context of a deliberate and well-executed government strategy.

"The number of tourists in the region is significantly on the rise, especially international tourists, and he attributes the reason to the strategy of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government for the revival and diversification of revenue sources, and tourism has been one of the sectors at the forefront of the plans, and the data prove this fact."

A Stark Contrast with Federal Iraq

The spokesperson was emphatic in his assessment of the Kurdistan Region's standing, not just in absolute terms, but in comparison to the rest of the country. "Comparing the tourism sector of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq is unfair, because Kurdistan is at a much more advanced level compared to Iraq," Abdulmajid asserted.

He pointed to a simple but powerful piece of evidence to support his claim: the primary source of tourism for the Kurdistan Region is, in fact, the rest of Iraq. "The majority of tourists in the Kurdistan Region come from the south and center of Iraq, which proves the fact that the Kurdistan Region is very different."

This dynamic, where citizens from within a country flock to one of its regions for leisure, security, and quality services, speaks volumes about the divergent paths of development and the KRG's success in creating a safe, welcoming, and attractive destination.

Massive Investment and a Flourishing Infrastructure

This success has not been accidental; it is the result of massive and targeted investment in both tourism-specific projects and the broader public infrastructure that supports them.

Abdulmajid announced that over the last five years, a staggering "80 strategic tourism projects have been carried out throughout the Kurdistan Region with a value of more than 7 billion and 500 million dollars."

This monumental investment has been complemented by an equally impressive push to enhance the region's connectivity, with "more than 700 road projects, some of which were strategic and were implemented outside the cities," creating a modern and safe transportation network that makes the region's attractions more accessible than ever.

The result of this investment is a robust and rapidly expanding tourism infrastructure.

Abdulmajid provided a detailed inventory of the region's current capacity, which includes 3,100 designated tourist sites.

This network is supported by 482 hotels, 282 motels, nearly 1,000 restaurants, and 44 large-scale tourist complexes.

The industry is further serviced by nearly 700 registered tourism companies. In total, he stated, "In the Kurdistan Region, we have the capacity to accommodate 100,000 tourists" at any given time, a figure that showcases the sector's ability to handle large-scale visitor influxes.

A Powerful Economic Engine

The economic impact of this flourishing sector is substantial and multi-layered. Abdulmajid explained that tourism revenue flows through two main channels: direct spending that goes from tourists to local citizens and businesses, and revenue that returns directly to the government through fees and taxes.

The direct spending is particularly significant. "Every tourist from the south and center of Iraq who visits the Kurdistan Region spends between 250 to 350 dollars," he revealed, "and international tourists spend about 2000 dollars."

When multiplied by the millions of visitors who arrive each year, this spending represents a massive injection of capital into the local economy, supporting a wide range of businesses from hotels and restaurants to local artisans and transportation providers.

This boom is a central component of the KRG's long-term strategic planning.

As reported by the Kurdistan Chronicle in July 2023, the KRG Tourism Board has set an ambitious goal of attracting 20 million tourists annually by the year 2030.

Amal Jalal, the head of the Tourism Board, expressed confidence in this eight-year plan, which relies on close collaboration between various government ministries to unlock the region's immense potential. Recent statistics already show a dramatic increase, with over six million tourists visiting in 2022, a figure where foreign tourists accounted for a significant 25 percent.

Flagship Projects and a Vision for the Future

This growth is being driven by a series of high-profile, strategic projects across the entire Kurdistan Region, each one a testament to the KRG's commitment to quality and innovation.

In Zakho, which was designated as an independent administration in 2021, the inauguration of the second phase of the Delal Corniche in September 2025 has transformed the city's riverfront.

The six-billion-dinar project, which features a three-kilometer promenade with over 50 percent green space, restaurants, and tourist boats, has been credited with boosting tourism to the city by as much as 100 percent.

The project is a flagship achievement of the Ninth Cabinet's policy of decentralization and local empowerment, which has seen 286 development projects launched in Zakho over the past four years.

Similarly, in Duhok, the General Directorate of Investment has announced a comprehensive tourism master plan for the Duhok Dam area.

As reported by Kurdistan24 in September 2025, the plan will pave the way for a new tourist corniche, hotels, and restaurants, transforming a strategic location into a premier tourist destination and creating a multitude of job opportunities for the province's youth.

This focus on creating new attractions is matched by a commitment to preserving and revitalizing the region's rich historical and cultural heritage.

In Akre, the "Capital of Newroz," a growing mountaineering scene is blending sport with history as enthusiasts trek to the ancient Akre Citadel.

The city is the focus of a $150 million tourism development plan aimed at turning it into a major hub for cultural events.

In Sulaimani province, the Sharbazher Geopark Project is pursuing UNESCO World Heritage status, a move that would protect the area's unique geology and history and establish it as a major center for international research and eco-tourism.

Recognizing that these valuable assets must be protected, the KRG has also taken the unprecedented step of establishing a specialized "Tourism Police" force.

The decision, made by order of Prime Minister Barzani following acts of vandalism at historical sites like the Bahiri Cave in Zakho, will create a professional force tasked with monitoring and protecting the region's more than three thousand tourist sites.

The new officers, who will be required to be graduates of tourism departments, will serve as both protectors of heritage and knowledgeable ambassadors for the region.

From the grand vision of attracting 20 million tourists by 2030 to the on-the-ground reality of new roads, revitalized riverfronts, and a professionalized security force, the message from the Kurdistan Region is clear and consistent.

Under the strategic guidance of the Ninth Cabinet, tourism is no longer a peripheral industry but a central pillar of a modern, diversified, and prosperous economy, one that is creating tens of thousands of jobs and showcasing the beauty, stability, and warm hospitality of Kurdistan to the world.