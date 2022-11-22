Security

Gas explosion in Duhok causes casualties

Initial reports suggest four persons were killed and 24 people injured.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Screenshot of a video of the Duhok gas explosion, Nov. 22, 2022 (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Screenshot of a video of the Duhok gas explosion, Nov. 22, 2022 (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan Duhok Gas explosion

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A gas explosion in Duhok in a bakery located above a student dormitory caused several casualties, including a number of dead and several people injured.

Initial reports suggest four persons were killed and 24 people injured.

Students below the bakery already left the building before the explosion happened.

Read More: Thousands take part in burial of Sulaimani’s gas leak explosion victims

Last week, 14 people also died due to a gas leak explosion in Sulaimani.

Story to be updated

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive