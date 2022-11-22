Gas explosion in Duhok causes casualties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A gas explosion in Duhok in a bakery located above a student dormitory caused several casualties, including a number of dead and several people injured.

Another video shows the moment of the gas explosion in Duhok.



📹 Submitted to Kurdistan 24 pic.twitter.com/1NJeDRrviV — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) November 21, 2022

Initial reports suggest four persons were killed and 24 people injured.

Students below the bakery already left the building before the explosion happened.

Last week, 14 people also died due to a gas leak explosion in Sulaimani.

Story to be updated