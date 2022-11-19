Thousands take part in burial of Sulaimani’s gas leak explosion victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of people across the Kurdistan Region have been gathering in Sulaimani since early Saturday morning to take part in the burial of 14 victims of last week’s gas leak explosion.

Along with thousands of mourners, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to take part in the funeral. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has sent his representative, Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed.

The corpses of the victims were transferred from Sulaimani’s morgues in a procession towards Kallakn cemetery, where thousands had gathered to witness the burial.

Caused by a leak in the gas system installed for heating the house, an explosion occurred late Thursday during a family gathering. At least more than a dozen of others were wounded. Most of the victims were women and children.

The tragedy sparked public mourning across the Region and members of the diplomatic community present in the country, extended condolences to the family of the victims.

Calls for strengthening safety standards have been accompanying the messages of condolences from the public.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has expressed his willingness to provide any sort of help to the victims' families, including sponsoring medical care for the wounded abroad.

In a phone call with the family on Saturday, Barzani extended his condolences to the family again and expressed his full support in this regard.

Sulaimani declared Friday a public mourning over the tragedy. The capital Erbil on the same day witnessed a candlelight vigil for the victims.