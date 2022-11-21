Security

Iran again carries out attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Kurdistan Region

Koya Governor Tariq Haidari told Kurdistan 24 that three missiles landed in Koya, which appears to have been fired by a drone.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iran on Sunday evening again targeted Kurdish opposition parties from Iran (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday night rockets and drones targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region. Reportedly, one was killed in the attack.

The PDK-I said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "once again attacked the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and adjacent refugee camps in both Koya and Jejnikan, Iraqi Kurdistan, with surface-to-surface missiles and suicide drones." 

The Erbil Mayor Nabaz Abdulhamid told Kurdistan 24 that two drones crashed in the Jazhnikan camp in the Baharka village in Erbil, but that there were no casualties.

The Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw said the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDK-I) camp was targeted.

Moreover, Hengaw in a tweet said that the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) targeted the headquarters of Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Sulaymaniyah City with suicide drones. 

Furthermore, Iran also carried out a missile attack on the PDK-I headquarters in Koya.

Koya Governor Tariq Haidari told Kurdistan 24 that three missiles landed in Koya, which appears to have been fired by a drone.

One hit the PDK-I fortress and two missiles landed near a health centre in the Azadi camp.

The governor said no injured were brought to the hospital in Koya. But one Peshmerga reportedly lost his life in the attack. 

The body of the Peshmerga was taken to the hospital and there are rumors that another Peshmerga was wounded.

Later, the Ministry of Health in a statement said that it has not recorded any casualties.

All hospitals and emergency teams have been put on alert following attacks on Kurdish settlements in the Kurdistan Region.

Also Erbil International Airport (EIA) Director Ahmed Hoshyar denied rumours that flights were suspended at the Erbil airport. "There is no threat to Erbil International Airport," he told Kurdistan 24. 

On Nov. 14, at least three people were killed while eight others were wounded, in Iranian attacks on Kurdish opposition parties in the Erbil and Sulaimani provinces. The attacks were widely condemned by foreign missions. 

Also on September 28, 2022, Iran killed nine people in drone and missile attacks in the Kurdistan Region on Iranian Kurdish opposition parties.

Iran has accused the Kurdish opposition groups to have fueled the recent mass protests that engulfed over 100 cities, sparked by the death of a Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in police custody.

Iran has also threatened carry out more attacks against  the groups, if they are not disarmed and moved.

