PM Barzani receives Hungarian president in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Hungarian President Katalin Novák on Saturday in Erbil.

Barzani and Novák discussed the bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and Hungary, the latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East as well as the peaceful coexistence in Iraq's Kurdish region, according to a statement from Barzani's office.

Reiterating the Region's willingness to develop ties with the European country, Barzani expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the Peshmerga forces as part of the international coalition against ISIS, the readout noted.

The president highlighted the "courage" of Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS as well as the stability and development that the capital Erbil has witnessed, it read.

She expressed her country's readiness to develop Budapest-Erbil ties.

The officials also spoke about the ongoing Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)'s ninth cabinet reforms and resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.

Following a meeting between the premier and the European leader, the officials inaugurated Meltho International School in the Christian quarter of the Kurdish capital, Ankawa.

Barzani and Novák toured around the new school, managed by SABIS, a global education network that has an active presence in 20 countries on five continents.

President Novák has been on an official visit to Iraq and its Kurdish region. She met with President Nechirvan Barzani a day earlier.

The Hungarian official visited historical churches in Telskuf in northern Mosul, where she briefed the sacrifices the Peshmerga forces gave in the fight against ISIS, against which Hungary provided the Kurdish forces with military support as part of the international US-led coalition.

